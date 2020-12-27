Lebanon Prayer: Bats in the Palace

God,

There are creaks in the floor from Lebanon’s attic.

Wind rustles through broken windows below.

Lights from the Christmas tree maintain their luster.

But few are the presents, suppressed is the cheer.

Is Lebanon haunted?

Is Lebanon cursed?

Taking his children to school, he was murdered.

Unknown the motive, he worked at the port.

Another allegedly photographed weapons.

He disappeared briefly, then showed up unharmed.

Was one assassination?

Was the other a hoax?

God, you know.

God, please guide.

Lebanon continues to lack a government.

‘Bats in the palace’ are blamed for the leaks.

Prime minister and president trade accusations.

And patriarch asks every week that is lost:

Are they irresponsible?

Are they loyal abroad?

But maybe repairs are brought to the structure.

Parliament voted to open the books.

With penalties increased for sexual harassment,

Domestic violence is also deterred.

God, honor these efforts.

God, increase—the bats.

Contrary to lore they are noble creation.

They see in the dark where others are blind.

More agile than birds in mid-flight maneuvers,

They feast on the insects that nip and annoy.

Give Lebanon these virtues, God:

To find its way when all is dark.

To navigate where all are strong.

To eat the pests that plague its people.

To know the honor of its kind.

God, the house is standing.

The Christmas spirit still.

Your presence prevents haunting.

Inhabit it anew.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.