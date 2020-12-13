Lebanon Prayer: Charges Filed

God,

The judge said he is proceeding accurately and deliberately. May it be true.

Some said he is politicized. Spare Lebanon from this sin.

The prime minister said his conscience is clear. May it be true.

Some said he is a scapegoat. Spare Lebanon from this sin.

The victims’ lawyer said the charges were a step toward the truth. May it be true.

God, how do you read it all?

There must be accountability for the explosion in the port.

But when a system is guilty, who gets the blame?

The charges are sullied as unconstitutional. But parliament declined to take up the case.

The charges hit only one political grouping. They say that the standards must be unified.

The charges reach right to the top of the government. But they touch not the president, of similar weight.

Some say the charges design to divide, protecting all. Spare Lebanon from this sin.

Some say the charges may soon crack the whole.

God is this your righteous will?

The system needs cleansing from deep corruption. Let the law’s pursuit of justice mirror your own.

Judge each leader separately. Reward each for his good.

But all are guilty, for all have sinned, somehow.

Their pursuit of justice cannot match your own. All fall short of your standard.

So burden their conscience in these times of trouble. Let them not run from the errors they made.

Help them make things right.

Lebanon still needs a cabinet of reform. But the political parties continue to jostle.

Lebanon still needs exchange rate stability. But the top university just gave up the peg.

Lebanon still needs to preserve its subsidies. But money runs out with rationing soon.

Lebanon still needs to secure its borders. But airspace violations increase and offend.

The needs are great, and growing dire.

God, assist the people in day-to-day living.

Give them a government from the upright and able.

The accurate. The deliberate. With consciences clear.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.