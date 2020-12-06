Lebanon Prayer: Harbingers

God,

Lebanon keeps waiting for direction. But are there indications?

Some may be fading: The French president vowed again to return.

Some may be accounting: The state filed charges against army chiefs.

Some may be a warning: Someone brutally murdered a customs official.

Some may be shifting: Secular students swept the university vote.

God, what do they mean?

France again rallied their aid for reform. Help will come to the people, though bypass the state. Is this welcome commitment, or a desperate last gasp?

The army has long been seen as a bastion. Politicians will profit, but not men of the brass. Is this needed exposure, or selective resolve?

Security warned of assassinations. A Druze leader wondered if tied to the port. Is this mob-style messaging, or no link at all?

The students embarrassed political parties. They call for a future not tied to the sect. Is this youthful idealism, or hope for the flag?

God, you know.

And you will let Lebanon decide.

France has a heritage. France has the means. But let reform-led prosperity come from within.

The army unites. Corruption decays. Root it out everywhere and preserve the whole.

Secrets are many. Some know the truth. Let the nation have justice for the blast in Beirut.

Youth is naïve. Youth has a vision. Walk generations together with honor toward faith.

God, like all, it is your nation.

God, like all, it goes astray.

Nip in the bud any selfish ambition. Nurture the growth of each bloom that is good.

Once you placed your sign in the virgin. A message of hope to all who believe.

Make good the promise of Lebanon’s mountains.

Bring to fruition her bountiful fields.

Provide for the people in these times of trouble.

Hold strong their faith for your new dawn to come.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.