Lebanon Prayer: All or Nothing

God,

The cry of the uprising lumped all together. ‘All of them means all of them.’

Maybe, this time, there might be proof?

In stunning reversal the parliament answered. Open the books, and count every dime.

For week after week the central bank dithered. Offering files while holding back some.

And now that the auditing firm has surrendered, lawmakers pledge a transparent probe.

Every single one.

Every single ministry.

From central bank to local council, the people will know where their money went.

If they keep their word.

God, hold them to it. God, honor their resolve.

God, clean Lebanon thoroughly.

God, have you answered prayer?

Perhaps a first step, but not yet entire.

Many are cynical. Many have cause.

And France renewed its efforts for humanitarian help.

They continue to say they will bypass the system. No national aid without proof of reform.

But donors will gather to assist the people. Bless every dollar to reach the right home.

May all of them mean all of them. Every poor, and every needy.

And every Syrian also.

A wayward one in the north killed a citizen. The Lebanese town then demanded all leave.

Over 200 families fled in their terror. Some ran from houses a mob set ablaze.

May they find shelter in time of displacement. May they find also return to their land.

Many in Lebanon have welcomed the stranger. But many remind Lebanese are now poor.

God, lift the burden that weighs down this nation. And rebuild the neighbor that lies to the east.

Syrians are not monolithic.

And neither are Lebanon’s judges.

The senior policeman called them corrupt. Only five in a hundred weigh justly the scales.

Is he right? Does all mean all?

God, you know.

Make clear your judgments. Set forth the truth.

And may it lead Lebanon to long for your grace.

All does mean all, for all have sinned.

Every judge. Every Syrian. Every citizen. Every lawmaker.

And yet you regard us as singular souls.

Apply your salvation to all who will seek it.

Give national rescue even if none deserve.

In your mercy, God.

With your justice.

Make things right.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

