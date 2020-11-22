Lebanon Prayer: Merchants and Criminals

God,

“Can a merchant truly be free?”

The Maronite patriarch issued the question. From antiquity-present the nation is known.

But a middleman serves both sides of transaction. His value comes chiefly in those who he knows.

And Lebanese politics has many clients. A balancing act between powers too large.

Somehow the shuffling killed off the audit. The Central Bank finances will not be known.

The frustration is uttered far beyond the cleric. A judge censures the council that does not its job.

Tasked with the probe into state corruption, they sit on the files of which she demands.

And as yet more explosives get tallied in storage, dueling state agencies study the blast.

Over 300 pages detail the failures, with the presiding judge livid it also lays blame.

To date no official has been held accountable. The senior among them still haggle their posts.

The government languishes formless and void. The patriarch ponders: Is Lebanon lost?

God, you once shaped our world from chaos.

Your spirit hovered over the deep.

The mountains of Lebanon proclaim your glory.

The roots of the cedars recall merchants of old.

Days when their genius created an empire.

Built on foundations of sharing the good.

Can it return, God?

Can you make the government work?

Bless those afflicted with holy frustration.

Rebuke the many who cause it to be.

Burden their conscience and gird up their courage.

Awaken conviction to do what is right.

Let them count the pennies. Let them clean the port. Let them pronounce justice. Let them build a state.

Instead we see chaos breaking out further. Dozens of prisoners are out on the loose.

Five are dead – crashing the taxi they stole in escape.

Fifteen are caught – proving that many still honor their oath.

And four turned themselves in – repenting of how they just went with the flow.

What are Lebanon’s numbers, God?

Audit them in your wisdom.

Forget not your mercy.

Amen.

