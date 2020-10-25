Lebanon Prayer: Hands

God,

France watched it all with disappointment.

Several weeks since their promise to push forward reforms, politicians still squabble.

But the offer is pending. Aid can still come, though Macron washed his hands of responsibility.

And now, Lebanon has a prime minister again.

The leading Sunni figure will return to his post, if he can form an acceptable cabinet.

But his mandate is fragile. Christians abstained, as a narrow majority raised their hands to endorse him.

And also, his partisans took to the street in support.

They were met by revolutionary demonstrators, clashing in the central square.

But the fist is standing. Burned in the melee, protesters raised their clenched hands to condemn him.

And still, global developments continue to swirl.

The head of security went to America, to assist in extracting the detained in Syria.

But his role is intriguing. Positioned among enemies, he offers a hand to assist them.

Let all work together, God.

The eye cannot say to the hand: I don’t need you.

Aid would be helpful. But equip Lebanon to find its own way forward.

Unity would be helpful. But inspire politicians to reform though divided.

Pressure would be helpful. But comfort protesters to hold onto their hope.

Peace would be helpful. But enable negotiators to win-win for all.

Soon, God, let it come.

Aid for the needy. Unity for the people. Peace for the nation.

And pressure from public to always do right.

Bless the prime minister. Help him and his rivals to lead Lebanon well.

God, the nation needs your righteous right hand.

You hold the whole world.

Hold Lebanon close.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.