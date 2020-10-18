Lebanon Prayer: Flicker

God,

As demonstrators gathered to mark the one-year anniversary of their uprising, they brought candles.

There were chants. There were flags.

But this time, no dancing. No celebration.

Instead they marched to the port. To commemorate not a movement, but a tragedy.

Honor this, God.

Much has been lost in this year of protest. The value of currency. The savings of families. The lives of dozens; the homes of tens of thousands.

And for many, the legitimacy of the political class.

Society cannot function without politics, God. Governance is of your good purpose.

Aid their renewal, their reform, or their replacement – as your good will determines.

A top Sunni leader offered his efforts. Rejected one year ago, he will try again.

But the top Christian parties refused him. They side with the French who demand specialist government.

Some say they side for a particular ministry. Same as the Shiites a candidate before.

Addressing the anniversary, the president says change must be constitutional. Within institutions reform must take place.

But can it? What is the message of this year?

Submit and stay silent? Let us represent you.

All are corrupted? Let us tear it all down.

The nation is powerless? Let us wait for America.

The nation is hopeless? Let us travel abroad.

God, governance is of your good purpose. Bless all those inspired to take up the cause.

Their numbers exploded back last October. Their stamina dwindled the year that has passed.

Hope flickers.

Let these remain with it: Faith. Love.

Like the companions of Moses, they hold up the arms of hope. In prayer. In lament. In expectation.

Faith, that the nation can still come together. Love, for the effort that might make it so.

These three are needed, God.

Your light is needed.

Lebanon is needed.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.