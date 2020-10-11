Lebanon Prayer: Return

God,

There is nothing new under the sun. But must the shadows reappear so quickly?

Two months after the port destruction, gas bottle explosions cost lives in Beirut. One here, two there.

Five months after the clampdown on smuggling, complaints renew about fuel lost to Syria. Lines here, limits there.

Twelve months after wildfires ravaged the mountains, new blazes rage from north to south. Consuming here, containing there.

And almost a year since protests drove him from office, a Sunni leader signals his readiness to return. Support here, scorn there.

God, is life in Lebanon on a loop?

But there is also withdrawal.

The Central Bank said certain subsidies will be lifted. To extend on essentials means other prices must rise.

As has happened already.

And thousands of youth seek refuge abroad. To find work at all they must leave all they hold dear.

As did many before them.

God, hold back the tide.

Fire is part of your good creation. Spare the enjoyment of all nature’s beauty, and the homes that delight in the work of your hands.

But as man adds to your nature, accidents happen. Spare the genius of cities from poor regulation, and the lives that depend on provision of fuel.

For greed ever threatens a godly contentment. Spare the nation the evil of ill-gotten gain.

Some say the prime ministry embodies corruption. Others that he is the hope for relief.

He promises working within French initiative. Millions in aid will follow reforms.

Funds that might permit maintaining the subsidies. Investments that augur creation of jobs.

God, you know his heart.

Imbue him—or whoever next takes on this role of leadership—with a commitment to your principles.

Strengthen all in the struggle of political life.

Bless all who have suffered from failures so far.

You make all things new, God.

That which was old, reused, and discarded. That set aside for a lust of the eyes.

Every idea that was mocked and disparaged. Every soul in despair things will ever improve.

The only condition: To return to you.

Revive Lebanon, God.

Lift her spirits.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.